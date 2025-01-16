Thursday, January 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Third round of government-PTI talks underway at Parliament House

Third round of government-PTI talks underway at Parliament House
Web Desk
1:08 PM | January 16, 2025
National

The third round of negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is ongoing at the Parliament House on Thursday, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

During the session, PTI presented a written draft of its demands to the government. The draft, spanning three pages, was prepared on the letterhead of opposition leader Omar Ayub and signed by PTI’s negotiating committee members, including Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

The government’s negotiating team comprises Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar, while PTI is represented by Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

The written demands submitted by PTI include the release of detained PTI leaders and activists, and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate key events, including the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court, as well as the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

Gunmen attack relief convoy in Kurram; no casualties reported

The discussions are part of ongoing efforts to bridge the divide between the government and PTI amidst rising political tensions in the country.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1737009251.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025