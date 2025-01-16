Third round of government-PTI talks underway at Parliament House

The third round of negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is ongoing at the Parliament House on Thursday, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

During the session, PTI presented a written draft of its demands to the government. The draft, spanning three pages, was prepared on the letterhead of opposition leader Omar Ayub and signed by PTI’s negotiating committee members, including Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

The government’s negotiating team comprises Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar, while PTI is represented by Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

The written demands submitted by PTI include the release of detained PTI leaders and activists, and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate key events, including the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court, as well as the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

The discussions are part of ongoing efforts to bridge the divide between the government and PTI amidst rising political tensions in the country.