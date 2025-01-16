Thursday, January 16, 2025
Three profiteers held

APP
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA, Jan 15   -  The district administration arrested three shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of city, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points in the city and found shopkeepers, Lateef, Kamran and Shaukat, involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.

SWMC reviews matters

SARGODHA

A meeting of the board of directors of the Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan on Wednesday.

CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran briefed the board on significant developments.

He highlighted that five meetings of the Human Resource Committee and seven of the Procurement Committee were convened to finalize matters which were subsequently approved by the board of directors.

The meeting was informed that interviews for appointment of senior manager monitoring and senior monitoring officers in 17 tehsils of the division had been completed. Their deployment is expected within two weeks.

The contractors have initiated procurement of machinery and recruitment of staff to enhance operational efficiency.

