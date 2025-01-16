Token tax payments deadline extended

SARGODHA - The Sargodha Excise and Taxation Department on Wednesday extended the deadline for payments by 15 days to manage the increasing rush at tax counters. Vehicle owners now have until January 31 to clear their dues, said the spokesman. The department has announced strict measures against defaulters, including canceling vehicle registrations and imposing a 200pc penalty. Vehicle owners are urged to clear their outstanding taxes promptly to avoid these consequences. For convenience, the department has made it easier for citizens to pay their taxes. Smart card users can pay the anytime through online facility. Additionally, excise counters will remain open until 4 PM to accommodate more taxpayers. The excise official emphasized the importance of timely payments and warned citizens against delaying. He urged vehicle owners to take advantage of the extended deadline and avoid facing legal action. The department’s measures aim to streamline tax collection and ensure compliance among vehicle owners.