Treasury members oppose DCs powers to form district bodies

LAHORE - The treasury members including those of the PPP opposed the powers of the deputy commissioners to form district committees for certain departments asserting that it was the prerogative of the ministers. During the question hour on sports departments, parliamentary secretary for sports Anas Mahmood told the House that power to notify district sports committees lies with the concerned deputy commissioners and his department had no say in this matter. He was responding to a question by a treasury member Amjad Ali Javed who had questioned the formation of district committees for different departments by the deputy commissioners. Speaker Malik Mohmmad Ahmad expressed his astonishment over this revelation and questioned why the deputy commissioners had been assigned such a role relating to the sports boards. The PPP’s parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Ali Haider Gilani also supported the speaker’s stance and said that the Assembly should make amendments in the relevant rules to empower the ministries. He told the speaker that “everything is being run by the DCs”. Gilani further stated that the committees for Environment, Forests, and Sports departments are constituted by the deputy commissioners. The parliamentary secretary told the chair that these committees already exist, but we are making amendments in the rules to end the powers of deputy commissioners. Earlier, at the start of the session, Moin Riaz Qureshi of the PTI raised a complaint about the delay in the session’s commencement. The speaker instructed both Chief Whips to ensure that the session starts on time from tomorrow. Expressing his frustration, the speaker told the treasury members that he had been in the chambers since 1:30 PM, waiting for the members to arrive. Alos, Moin Riaz Qureshi complained to the speaker about the non-implementation of Senator Ijaz Chaudhry’s production orders. He told the chair that Senator Ijaz’s production order was issued by the Senate chairman but the Punjab police did not handover the Senator to the Islamabad police. “If the Chairman of the Senate has issued an order, it will definitely be implemented,” stated the speaker. He, however, refused to interfere in the matter stating that the issue had not yet come before the Provincial Assembly. “If it comes before the assembly, I will then look into it,” said Malik Ahmad Khan.