Verdict in £190m reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi tomorrow

The Accountability Court will announce its verdict in the £190 million reference against former Prime Minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi, tomorrow (Friday) at 11:30 am. Judge Nasir Javed Rana is set to deliver the long-awaited judgment, which has been postponed multiple times.

The case, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 2023, revolves around an alleged settlement between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and a prominent real estate tycoon. The settlement reportedly resulted in a loss of £190 million to Pakistan’s national exchequer.

Case History

The verdict was initially reserved on December 18, 2024, and scheduled for announcement on December 23. However, delays pushed the decision to January 6 and then January 13, before being finalized for January 17, 2025.

Allegations

and Bushra Bibi are accused of misusing £190 million sent by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of a settlement. According to the NAB, the funds were meant to be returned to Pakistan but were mismanaged. Bushra Bibi, serving as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, was named as an accused in the case.

The couple also allegedly received undue benefits, including over 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, intended for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

During Khan’s tenure as prime minister, the NCA had seized £190 million worth of assets from the real estate tycoon in question. The assets were to be handed over to Pakistan under a confidential settlement agreement approved by Khan’s cabinet in December 2019.

The Role of Al-Qadir Trust

Following the settlement, the Al-Qadir Trust was formed, with its members including PTI leaders Zulfi Bukhari and Babar Awan, alongside Bushra Bibi and her close associate, Farah Khan. The real estate tycoon allegedly provided land for an educational institution under the trust in exchange for legal protection.

The impending verdict could have significant legal and political ramifications for the PTI founder and his wife. All eyes will be on the Accountability Court tomorrow as it delivers its judgment in this high-profile case.