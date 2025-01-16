WB unveils $40b CPF to drive sustainable development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The World Bank Group’s Boards of Executive Directors discussed the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan, which aims to support inclusive and sustainable development through a strong focus on building human capital, fostering durable private sector growth, and building economic, social and environmental resilience in the country.

“Our new decade-long partnership framework for Pakistan represents a long-term anchor for our joint commitment with the government to address some of the most acute development challenges facing the country: child stunting, learning poverty, its exceptional exposure to the impacts of climate change, and the sustainability of its energy sector,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, adding, “Support to policy and institutional reforms that boost private sector-led growth and create fiscal space to finance the investments needed to address these challenges will remain key in our engagements.”

The Government or Pakistan explained that the World Bank (WB) has pledged to provide $40 billion to Pakistan under the 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF). Out of the total $40 billion, $20 billion would be provided through International Development Association (IDA) and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will also provide funding of $20 billion to support the CPF. Specific goals include increasing tax revenue to over 15 percent of GDP, adding 10 Gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, providing quality education to 12 million students, and delivering healthcare services to 50 million people.

The CPF will support six key country outcomes: reduced child stunting through increased access to clean water and sanitation services, basic health and nutrition and family planning services, reduced learning poverty through quality, foundational education, increased resilience to floods and other climate-related disasters and better food and nutrition security in the face of climate impacts on the water-agriculture nexus, cleaner and more sustainable energy and better air quality, increased fiscal space and better management and more progressive public expenditures for development and increased productive and inclusive private investment, particularly to improve external trade balances and higher, more sustainable growth.