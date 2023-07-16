1,560 cricketers to compete in districts senior event  

LAHORE- The Regional Inter-District Senior tournament 2023-2024 will commence on Sunday, 16 July, in which 104 sides of 101 districts/zones will take part. Top performers from this tournament will enhance their chances of representing their regions in the PCB’s major domestic events, which are scheduled to start in September. As many as 259 matches will be played across the country with matches in the Abbottabad, AJK, Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, FATA, Hyderabad, Karachi, Larkana, Quetta and Sialkot Regions to start from 16 July, Multan to host matches from 19 July while matches in the Faisalabad, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Rawalpindi to be played from 24 July. Each match will be of three days’ duration with first innings limited to 75 overs-per-side. Nine points will be awarded for an outright win with first innings lead, six points will be awarded for a win without first innings lead and three points for first innings lead in a drawn match.