Sunday, July 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

130 policemen promoted in Faisalabad

Agencies
July 16, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -   As many as 130 police of­ficials have been promoted on the recommendations of the promotion commit­tee in Faisalabad region. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the promotion committee’s meeting was held with Re­gional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan in the chair and the house unanimous­ly approved promotion of 130 employees belonging to districts of Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. Among the em­ployees included 105 head constables and 25 assistant sub inspectors, who were promoted as assistant sub inspectors and sub inspec­tors, respectively, he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1689397986.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023