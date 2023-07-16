130 policemen promoted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - As many as 130 police of­ficials have been promoted on the recommendations of the promotion commit­tee in Faisalabad region. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the promotion committee’s meeting was held with Re­gional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan in the chair and the house unanimous­ly approved promotion of 130 employees belonging to districts of Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. Among the em­ployees included 105 head constables and 25 assistant sub inspectors, who were promoted as assistant sub inspectors and sub inspec­tors, respectively, he added.