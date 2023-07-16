Sunday, July 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

3 dead, more than 20 injured in Lasbela bus crash

Our Staff Reporter
July 16, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

LASBELA  -  In a devastating incident that un­folded in the early hours of Saturday, a coach traveling from Quetta to Ka­rachi met with a fatal accident near Lasbela district, Balochistan province. The over-speeding vehicle overturned in the Bela area, resulting in the tragic loss of at least three lives and leaving more than 20 others injured. The ill-fated coach, believed to be traveling at an excessive speed, lost control and turned turtle, causing immediate cha­os and despair. Rescue teams prompt­ly arrived at the accident site after receiving the distressing information, swiftly moving to assist the victims. The deceased and injured were care­fully transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1689397986.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023