3 dead, more than 20 injured in Lasbela bus crash

LASBELA - In a devastating incident that un­folded in the early hours of Saturday, a coach traveling from Quetta to Ka­rachi met with a fatal accident near Lasbela district, Balochistan province. The over-speeding vehicle overturned in the Bela area, resulting in the tragic loss of at least three lives and leaving more than 20 others injured. The ill-fated coach, believed to be traveling at an excessive speed, lost control and turned turtle, causing immediate cha­os and despair. Rescue teams prompt­ly arrived at the accident site after receiving the distressing information, swiftly moving to assist the victims. The deceased and injured were care­fully transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.