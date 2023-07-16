Sunday, July 16, 2023
7-year-old girl ‘sexually assaulted’ in Karachi: Police

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The police on Saturday arrested a man on the charges of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl near Karachi’s Super Highway.

According to details, the incident took place in Sachal Goth near Karachi’s Super Highway, wherein the residents caught a man red-handed sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

The police, in a statement said, the residents caught the suspect and handed over to police after subjecting him to torture. The victim was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities, they added.

Police said that they had received an initial medical examination report stating that the victim had been subjected to a sexual assault. “Further legal action will be initiated in the light of the medical report”, they added.

Earlier in April, a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Karachi’s Surjani Town area. Police said the body was found in a manhole near the Surjani Town area.

A six-year-old girl was missing from Karachi’s Surjani area, and a day later her body was found in the manhole near her house.

The police officials declared the death as an ‘accident’ after which the girl’s body was shifted to the hospital for a medico-legal process. The police surgeon confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed.

OUR STAFF REPORT

