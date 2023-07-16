Sunday, July 16, 2023
Afghanistan not honouring Doha agreement: Kh Asif

Defence minister says terrorists who shed blood of Pakistanis have safe havens in Afghanistan

Tahir Niaz
July 16, 2023
Warns Kabul Pakistan will use all available resources to protect its soil, citizens.

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Saturday vehemently rebuked Afghanistan for not honouring the crucial Doha agreement.

Taking to Twitter, Asif reprimand­ed the neighbouring country for nei­ther regarding Pakistan as a breth­ren nation nor as a neighbour as it failed to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan. “Pakistan has been hosting around 50-60 lakh Afghan nationals with their full rights for 40-50 years and on the contrary, the terrorists who shed the blood of Pakistanis can find refuge on Afghan soil,” the federal minister said. The statement comes following the attack in Ba­lochistan’s Zhob and Sui districts on Wednesday, which claimed the lives of at least 12 security person­nel, and a day after the armed forces of Pakistan voiced similar concerns.

“This situation can no longer contin­ue… Pakistan will exploit all available resources at its disposal to protect its soil and citizens,” the minister con­cluded. A day earlier, Pakistan Army had issued a stern warning to the in­terim Afghan Taliban government over the presence of banned Teh­reek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) across the border, saying that recent terrorist attacks would elicit effective response from Pakistan. A statement issued by the ISPR said that the Army chief had voiced serious concerns over ‘safe ha­vens’ of TTP in Afghanistan.

Tahir Niaz

