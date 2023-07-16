Anas Ali Shah bags title in Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series

Anas Ali Shah of Pakistan Army defeated Abdullah Nawaz of Pakistan Air Force by 3-2 to win the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series that concluded at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

In the final, Anas won by 6-11, 12-10, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7 to win the grand title. In the U-13 boys final, Syed Yoza defeated Saif Saad by 3-1; 11-6, 11-3, 2-11, 11-5. In the girls' final, Sameera Shahid defeated Soha Ali by 11-3, 11-8, 11-9.

It should be noted that the event was dedicated to paying tribute to the late Ustad Umar Daraz, the first coach of squash legend Jahangir Khan. At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest was Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan- Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Manager OIC Mohammad Umar, POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem and tournament referee Naveed Alam, who distributed trophies, medals and certificates among the winners.