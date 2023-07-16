Sunday, July 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anas Ali Shah bags title in Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series

Anas Ali Shah bags title in Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series
Our Staff Reporter
1:57 AM | July 16, 2023
Sports

Anas Ali Shah of Pakistan Army defeated Abdullah Nawaz of Pakistan Air Force by 3-2 to win the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series that concluded at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

In the final, Anas won by 6-11, 12-10, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7 to win the grand title. In the U-13 boys final, Syed Yoza defeated Saif Saad by 3-1; 11-6, 11-3, 2-11, 11-5. In the girls' final, Sameera Shahid defeated Soha Ali by 11-3, 11-8, 11-9.

It should be noted that the event was dedicated to paying tribute to the late Ustad Umar Daraz, the first coach of squash legend Jahangir Khan. At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest was Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan- Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Manager OIC Mohammad Umar, POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem and tournament referee Naveed Alam, who distributed trophies, medals and certificates among the winners.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1689397986.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023