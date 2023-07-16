Bilawal performs groundbreaking of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone

KARACHI - Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Sindh government by starting an iconic Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has busted the myth of the launch of the Pakistan Peoples Party, saying that the organic political parties have failed to deliver, therefore they created another political party under the pretense of `bringing a change’ unleashing socio-political and economic destruction in the country. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Sindh government has launched a number of mega projects in various sectors, including health, power generation, and infrastructure development while others have done nothing except lip service making tall claims. “I congratulate Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team who materialized the dream of President Asif Ali Zardari who had negotiated three important projects, Dhabeji SEZ, Keti Bunder, and Karachi Circular Railway with Chinese authorities.”
He said this while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Dhabeji SEZ at its site- Dhabeji. The ceremony was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Gianchand, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, CM Special Assistant and host of the programme Syed Qasim Naveed, Chairman Sindh Investment Board Mohammad Waseem, MPA Riaz Shah Shirazi, diplomats of different countries, investors, industrialists, and bureaucrats.
Bilawal Bhutto said that it was President Asif Zardari who laid the foundation of the CPEC by giving Gwadar Port to China. “He made frequent visits to China during his tenure as President and negotiated the development of Pakistan, particularly the upliftment of industrial and road infrastructure, power generation, trade, and commerce but he was criticised and targeted,” he said and added today the fruits of his frequent visits are being harvested in the shape of CPEC projects under which Thar Coal-fired Power Project has started power generation, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is being developed, and various road infrastructure projects have been completed in the country.
The Chairman PPP said that due to the vision of President Zardari economic stability developed in the country with the launching of CPEC projects. He added that the development of Gwadar Port and improvements being made at Karachi Port was part of Zardari’s vision which was bound to bring prosperity generating employment opportunities.
Bilawal Bhutto said that the concept of Public Private Partnership (PPP) was envisioned by Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto in her 1993 election manifesto. He added that under the PPP plan, the government and private sector would work together to launch mega projects and development activities in partnership. “When the government works with the private sector as a development partner its benefits trickle down to the people in the shape of employment opportunities, development of their communication and industrial infrastructure, and the businessmen as partners reap the harvest,” Bilawal said and added the provincial government carrying forward the concept of PPP constructed Karachi-Thatta dual carriageway, Jhirk-Mulakatiar Bridge on River Indus, launched coal-mining with Engro for power generation in Thar and these projects were running successfully. The PPP Chief proudly said that the Public Private Partnership Unit of the Sindh Government has been recognised as the 6th best-performing unit by the International Intelligence Unit of the Economist. “The Economist’s Intelligence Unit has issued rating Public Private Partnership projects in progress in Asia,” he said and added under the rating Thailand, Philippines, and China were at number one, number two, and number three respectively. “India is at four, Gujrat state of India is at five while Sindh province at number 6,” he said and added number seven has been given to Vietnam and Bangladesh, and 9th rating has been awarded to Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, and Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto said that the rating showed that the PPP government has secured its international recognition for its performance. Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that we have come together to celebrate the remarkable growth and resilience of Sindh’s economy, despite the global challenges we have faced. Murad Shah said that as we embarked on the journey of the post-Covid era, our focus remained steadfast on revitalising Pakistan’s economy, with a special emphasis on the vibrant province of Sindh. “The Pakistan Peoples Party is committed to bringing about social development and economic prosperity, and the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) stands as a testament to our dedication to that goal,” he said and invited investors, industrialists, and traders to explore the Dhabeji SEZ, a thriving hub that brimmed with untapped investment opportunities. Mr Shab said that positioned as a premier destination for both local and international businesses, the Dhabeji SEZ held the boundless potential for growth, innovation, and prosperity. Murad Shah said that as we have gathered here for the groundbreaking ceremony, we reaffirmed our commitment to creating an environment to nurture economic development and attract investments. “The Dhabeji SEZ offers a strategic location, meticulously planned infrastructure, and supportive policies that provide an unparalleled platform for businesses to flourish,” he said. The CM extended a warm welcome to investments in various sectors, ranging from physical infrastructure and the social sector to clean energy and water management.