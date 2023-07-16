Bridging continental divide: Pakistan-Morocco’s enduring friendship

Despite the vast geographic distance, Pakistan and Morocco share a remarkable history of mutual support and cooperation. Dating back to the time when Morocco struggled for its independence from French rule, Pakistan played a crucial role in supporting Morocco’s aspirations for freedom. In 1952, as Ahmed Bulferg, a prominent figure in the Moroccan independence movement, sought to address the UN Security Council against French control, he faced opposition from France which claimed that Morocco, being a French colony, could not be allowed to address at the UN. In a remarkable gesture of support, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Sir Zafarullah Khan, promptly arranged for Bulferg to be issued a Pakistani passport. This allowed Bulferg to address the council the next day, expressing his gratitude and acknowledging Pakistan’s pivotal role in Morocco’s fight for independence. This act laid the foundation for strong relations between the two countries, symbolised by Bulferg proudly displaying his framed Pakistani passport in his office after becoming Prime Minister in 1956.

Over the years, though this friendship has evolved into a diplomatic relationship, with both countries actively collaborating in various fields, including trade, their economic relationship has recently witnessed significant growth, with trade volume increase. However, the slow development of economic relations between the two countries could be understood by the fact that the first trade agreement between the two countries was signed in 1994, and its potential remained largely untapped. In 2007, the Moroccan Ambassador encouraged Pakistani entrepreneurs and the business community to take advantage of Morocco’s Free Trade Agreement with the US and the European Union, particularly in the textile and readymade garments sector, considered a strength of Pakistan. According to UN Comtrade, the annual trade volume between Pakistan and Morocco in 2021 stood at approximately $598.4 million, with Pakistan’s exports accounting for $46.4 million and Moroccan exports reaching $552 million. Morocco primarily exports phosphoric acid, DAP, and rock phosphates to Pakistan, while Pakistan supplies a range of manufactured goods, including denim fabric, surgical items, and leather gloves. In addition, Pakistan’s significant role in Morocco’s fertiliser industry underscores the desire for economic collaboration between the two nations.

The most interesting trend is that despite the economic recession caused by Covid-19, recent years have witnessed a positive trend in trade between the two nations–Pakistani exports experiencing a 10% increase in 2021. This growth can be attributed to Morocco’s remarkable economic and industrial development in the post-Covid environment, making it a potential trade partner. Additionally, Morocco’s strategic location at the crossroads of Africa, Europe, and the Middle East positions it as a crucial gateway, offering immense opportunities for trade and investment.

Apart from economic ties, Pakistan and Morocco enjoy excellent diplomatic relations. They have been supporting each other in their domestic and international matters. One of the glaring examples of their friendship is that on September 02, 1955, Prime Minister Chaudhry Mohamad Ali, by interrupting the proceedings of the Constituent Assembly, extended ‘full support’ to the cause of the people of Morocco for their independence struggle’. Continuing the mutual respect and support in the wake of the Pakistan-India 1971 war, the Moroccan Foreign Minister reaffirmed his government’s support for Pakistan’s unity and territorial integrity. Morocco’s recognition of Bangladesh, which broke away from Pakistan in 1971, came quite late on July 13, 1973. This relationship grew with time, and Pakistan, on various occasions, supported Morocco’s stance on the Western Sahara issue. Morocco has acknowledged Pakistan’s important role in the Afghanistan crises. These shared positions on international affairs have fostered a bond of mutual respect and cooperation.

The two nations have also engaged in joint military exercises and training programs to strengthen their ties. In October 2021, the Special Forces of Pakistan and Morocco conducted the first joint bilateral military exercise involving a two-week training program in Pakistan. Both countries have contributed substantially to United Nations Peacekeeping Missions, demonstrating their commitment to global security. The naval exercises between Pakistan and Morocco have focused on maritime security, particularly in the Indian Ocean, which serves as a critical trade corridor for global commerce, particularly when two-thirds of international oil shipments and a significant portion of bulk cargo pass through this region. On the invitation of Chief of Pakistan Naval Staff, Morocco took part in the 8th Naval Exercise Aman (Peace) organised on 10-14 February 2023, which resulted in comprehensive talks on mutual interest, naval cooperation, regional maritime security, and bilateral collaboration. Before that, in 2021, the first ever Bilateral Joint Exercise between Pakistan and Morocco was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), at Pabbi in pakistan. The training included exercises in cordon and search operations, compound clearance, close combat, rapid deployment, rope landing, and combat medical procedures. These joint drills strengthen the ties between both nations’ armed and naval forces and contribute to the global fight against terrorism.

Although Pakistan and Morocco have developed a strong friendship and cooperation bond, it is vital to further diversify this relationship by engaging in academic and cultural exchange programmes. Morocco’s remarkably developed infrastructure and strategic location provide ample opportunities for expanding relations between the two nations. People-to-people contact plays a crucial role in this effort, allowing for greater exploration of international opportunities, especially in light of Pakistan’s current economic conditions. With its developed infrastructure, strong diplomatic relations with Pakistan, and cost-effective living, Morocco presents an attractive option for Pakistani individuals looking to explore opportunities abroad for study and business. Moreover, the two countries shared Islamic principles and societal norms further strengthen the potential for deeper ties. The people of Pakistan highly appreciate Morocco’s firm stance against Sweden on the Quran-burning issue.

In conclusion, as Pakistan and Morocco continue strengthening their ties, governments and business communities must explore untapped potential and diversify their trade sectors. Leveraging their historical and religious connections, Pakistan and Morocco can restore their close partnership as in the early days, benefiting both nations and contributing to regional stability.