Canada wildfires have burned over 10 mn hectares this year

MONTREAL - Canadian wildfires have burned more than 10 million hectares (24.7 million acres) this year, a re­cord-breaking figure that has surpassed scientists’ most pessimistic predictions, gov­ernment data showed Satur­day. The prior all-time high occurred in 1989, when 7.3 million hectares were burned over the course of an entire year, according to national fig­ures from the Canadian In­teragency Forest Fire Cen­tre (CIFFC). The area burned this year, in just six and a half months, is roughly equivalent to the size of Portugal or Ice­land. In total, 4,088 fires have occurred since January, in­cluding many blazes that have scorched hundreds of thou­sands of hectares. More than 150,000 people have been dis­placed, and a 19-year-old fire­fighter died Thursday. “We’re dealing with immense areas,” Colonel Philippe Sansa, who heads a detachment of French firefighters deployed in hard-hit northern Quebec, told AFP. “The fire we’re managing is 65 kilometers (40 miles) long, which poses enormous orga­nizational challenges.” Sansa said his team, in France, would be able to deploy far more fire­fighters and helicopters on a blaze 100 times smaller. The majority of fires have occurred far from inhabited areas -- but they still have serious conse­quences for the environment. “We find ourselves this year with figures that are worse than our most pessimistic sce­narios,” Yan Boulanger, a re­searcher at Canada’s natural resources ministry, told AFP. “What has been complete­ly crazy is that there has been no respite since the beginning of May,” he said. As of Satur­day, there were 906 active fires in the country, including 570 deemed out of control -- with no province spared. The dire situation has shifted across the country in recent months: In May, at the beginning of the wildfire season, Alberta in the west was the center of at­tention, with unprecedent­ed blazes. Several weeks later, Nova Scotia, an Atlantic prov­ince with a mild climate, took up the baton, followed by Que­bec, where huge fires creat­ed plumes of smoke that even blanketed parts of the Unit­ed States. Since the beginning of July, the situation has taken a dramatic turn in British Co­lumbia, with more than 250 fires starting in just three days last week, mostly triggered by lightning. Much of Canada is suffering from severe drought, with months of below-average rainfall and warm tempera­tures. The country is warm­ing faster than the rest of the planet because of its geogra­phy, and has been confronted with extreme weather events whose intensity and frequency have increased due to climate change, scientists say.