China and Central Asia summit

During the 49th G7 summit held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 19, while Western allies of the United States were deeply engaged in discussions about their collective future, a simultaneous event unfolded in Xian, China. Chinese President Xi Jinping took the stage at the China-Central Asia Summit, delivering a significant speech that underscored China’s determination to enhance economic collaboration and offer financial support to the countries in Central Asia.

The summit brought together the five former Soviet republics, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, where President Xi Jinping delivered a significant speech emphasising the collective pursuit of an independent development path. The summit declaration underscored the shared commitment to various initiatives, including boosting trade, enhancing rail and road connectivity, expanding flight connections, and expediting the construction of a cross-border railway connecting China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Moreover, the participating countries agreed to coordinate China’s Belt and Road Initiative with their respective national development strategies, aiming to align their efforts for mutual benefit. Other points of agreement encompassed upgrading border checkpoints, expanding agricultural exports to China, providing scholarships to Central Asian students for studying in China, and fostering cooperation in irrigation and green energy sectors. This comprehensive and collaborative approach aims to enhance economic cooperation, regional connectivity, and human capital development between China and Central Asian countries.

China and Kazakhstan have entered into 47 agreements, collectively valued at $22 billion, with the aim of bolstering trade and investment between the two nations. China has emerged as a prominent investor in Kazakhstan, with its total investments exceeding $23 billion. The bilateral trade between China and Kazakhstan achieved a significant milestone in 2022, reaching an impressive $31 billion. These agreements and the surge in trade volumes exemplify the deepening economic ties and collaboration between China and Kazakhstan, thereby reinforcing their partnership and fostering shared prosperity. The comprehensive range of agreements and the substantial investments involved underscore the commitment of both countries to further strengthen their economic cooperation and explore avenues for mutual growth and development.

Uzbekistan and China have solidified their bilateral relationship through the establishment of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” and the signing of 41 official documents. This significant development signifies a deepening of ties between the two nations. The official agreements encompass a broad range of sectors, including higher education, alternative energy, agricultural innovation, hydroelectric power, and logistics. These areas of cooperation highlight the shared commitment to technological advancements, sustainable development, and the establishment of efficient transportation networks. Notably, Uzbekistan now joins Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan as the third Central Asian republic to reach this level of engagement with China. This strategic partnership grants China privileged access to the two largest economies in Central Asia, as well as a country boasting 10% of the world’s natural gas reserves. All three countries are strategically located along Eurasia’s vital East-West transport links. The strengthened partnership between China and Uzbekistan, along with the involvement of other Central Asian republics, paves the way for enhanced regional cooperation, economic integration, and mutual prosperity.

Viewed through a geopolitical perspective, Western media outlets, in the aftermath of the China-Central Asia Summit, have consistently disseminated the belief that China is taking advantage of a perceived void resulting from Russia’s engagement in the Ukraine conflict. According to this narrative, China is seizing the opportunity to consolidate its influence in Central Asia, capitalising on what is portrayed as a void left by Russia’s preoccupation. Western media outlets, potentially driven by their own motivations, suggest that the underlying purpose of projecting this narrative is to exert pressure on Russia, compelling it to reassert its dominance in the region by intensifying its relationship with China. This portrayal reflects the concerns and apprehension of the Western media regarding China’s rise in Central Asia, which they perceive as a significant development with broader geopolitical implications. From their standpoint, China’s growing influence in the region carries more weight and concern than the issue of Russian dominance.

In my previous column titled ‘US Indo-Pacific Strategy,’ I delved into the concerted efforts led by the United States and its allies to encircle China and disrupt its trade routes. Their specific focus has been on undermining the South China Sea to the Strait of Malacca route, which holds utmost significance as a critical component of the Belt and Road Initiative’s Maritime Silk Road. This deliberate targeting aims to impede China’s connectivity and economic aspirations in the region. Responding to these challenges, China has strategically shifted its attention to safeguarding another vital route of the Belt and Road Initiative, namely the Ancient Silk Road. This route primarily encompasses the land-based connectivity, and its protection has become paramount for China to ensure seamless connectivity and the preservation of its economic interests across the expansive Eurasian region. This shift in focus reflects China’s proactive response to counter Western attempts at dominance and maintain its own sphere of influence. Consequently, this intensifying competition for influence and the dynamic geopolitical dynamics surrounding China’s broader initiative come to the forefront, shaping the evolving landscape of power relations in the Indo-Pacific region.