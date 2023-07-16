Coalition govt to give surprises in political arena

ISLAMABAD - It seems now it is the turn of the co­alition government to give surprises in the political arena, which was ac­tually a political fashion of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. With the announcement of handing over the administration to the caretak­er setup atleast confusion about the dissolution of the national assembly has been removed, yet the schedule of general election is still a mystery.

The present government, with nearly a dozen allies, has to take any decision with the consultation of its partners that showed unity to oust Imran Khan and run the administra­tion in the difficult period.

Some senior politicians, avoid­ing to share their name at this stage just a month before the culmination of 15th national assembly, are confi­dent in their opinion of conducting the general elections in 2024.

The main impression left from their views is that Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] may not prefer delay in the polls till next year but the ruling party [PML-N] may have some argu­ments to not conduct elections with­in 90 days of caretaker setup.

1-In one of the major reasons, they believed the schedule of upcoming elections should be made after the return of former Prime Minis­ter Nawaz Sharif. They are argu­ing to delay the polls till the return of Nawaz Sharif and acquittal from all the court cases. 2- The second reason is the fast becom­ing rift among the coalition partners over the digital population census, as all the stakeholder parties are not on the same page to conduct polls on re­cently conducted population census.

3- With the population census, an­other attached reason that could be­come the reason behind delaying the polls is delimitation of constituencies. This constitutional compulsion is un­likely to be resolved over a day, as it takes to finalize delimitation of con­stituencies. Again, it is upto the final decision of holding the polls on the re­cent census. 4- The coalition partners would avoid going in the elections in haste, as currently the present gov­ernment is facing a ‘stigma of record price-hike’ in the country’. The major parties would not prefer to go in the constituencies for campaign immedi­ately after the culmination of the care­taker government’s agreed period.

5- The economic situation could also be the reason behind the delay in polls, as the elections in the two provinces [Punjab and KPK] could not be held due to paucity of funds. Finance ministry’s approval for dis­bursing the funds to ECP would be important for making it possible to conduct the elections in 2023.

6- The security concerns report, from the interior ministry and oth­er law enforcement agencies , would also be important for holding the polls. The interior ministry’s report was one of the reasons attributed by the electoral watchdog to not con­duct the polls in KP province.

7- The matter of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaaf [PTI] participation in the elections is also important for the coalition partners. They may wait and see the decision of courts in for­mer prime minister cases before tak­ing any decision on it. It may be rel­evant to mention here that Pakistan has a long history of delay in polls ow­ing to various reasons including polit­ical instability, insecurity, natural di­sasters etc. The first elections were delayed in 1951 and a long history of not conducting the polls in time. Polit­ical gurus viewed that the upcoming elections could be delayed with many arguments but it is still not final. The role of ECP in the upcoming elections would be much more important as compared to its role in all the previ­ous polls conducted in the country.