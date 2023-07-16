Coalition govt to give surprises in political arena

ISLAMABAD - It seems now it is the turn of the coalition government to give surprises in the political arena, which was actually a political fashion of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. With the announcement of handing over the administration to the caretaker setup atleast confusion about the dissolution of the national assembly has been removed, yet the schedule of general election is still a mystery.
The present government, with nearly a dozen allies, has to take any decision with the consultation of its partners that showed unity to oust Imran Khan and run the administration in the difficult period.
Some senior politicians, avoiding to share their name at this stage just a month before the culmination of 15th national assembly, are confident in their opinion of conducting the general elections in 2024.
The main impression left from their views is that Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] may not prefer delay in the polls till next year but the ruling party [PML-N] may have some arguments to not conduct elections within 90 days of caretaker setup.
1-In one of the major reasons, they believed the schedule of upcoming elections should be made after the return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. They are arguing to delay the polls till the return of Nawaz Sharif and acquittal from all the court cases. 2- The second reason is the fast becoming rift among the coalition partners over the digital population census, as all the stakeholder parties are not on the same page to conduct polls on recently conducted population census.
3- With the population census, another attached reason that could become the reason behind delaying the polls is delimitation of constituencies. This constitutional compulsion is unlikely to be resolved over a day, as it takes to finalize delimitation of constituencies. Again, it is upto the final decision of holding the polls on the recent census. 4- The coalition partners would avoid going in the elections in haste, as currently the present government is facing a ‘stigma of record price-hike’ in the country’. The major parties would not prefer to go in the constituencies for campaign immediately after the culmination of the caretaker government’s agreed period.
5- The economic situation could also be the reason behind the delay in polls, as the elections in the two provinces [Punjab and KPK] could not be held due to paucity of funds. Finance ministry’s approval for disbursing the funds to ECP would be important for making it possible to conduct the elections in 2023.
6- The security concerns report, from the interior ministry and other law enforcement agencies , would also be important for holding the polls. The interior ministry’s report was one of the reasons attributed by the electoral watchdog to not conduct the polls in KP province.
7- The matter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] participation in the elections is also important for the coalition partners. They may wait and see the decision of courts in former prime minister cases before taking any decision on it. It may be relevant to mention here that Pakistan has a long history of delay in polls owing to various reasons including political instability, insecurity, natural disasters etc. The first elections were delayed in 1951 and a long history of not conducting the polls in time. Political gurus viewed that the upcoming elections could be delayed with many arguments but it is still not final. The role of ECP in the upcoming elections would be much more important as compared to its role in all the previous polls conducted in the country.