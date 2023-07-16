Constitutional crisis grips PCB as Farooq Rana makes damning allegations

Former Chief Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, held a press conference on Saturday, leveling serious allegations against his illegal removal from the PCB post.

Farooq’s statements have brought the PCB into a constitutional crisis, tarnishing the reputation of the country and its cricketing endeavors. During the press conference, Farooq emphasized that this constitutional crisis has severely affected the sport of cricket in the nation.

He highlighted that his initial responsibility upon joining the PCB was to oversee the regional elections. Over the course of this process, which included elections in 92 districts and 13 regions, several legal disputes emerged, resulting in 17 cases being taken to court.

Following the suspension of the PCB Management Committee, Farooq assumed the acting position. However, the interference of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) complicated matters when two names were proposed for the Board of Governors without adhering to the constitutional protocols.

Refusing to acknowledge these extra-constitutional actions, the former PCB Election Commissioner said that the IPC Ministry insisted on holding elections within two days, contrary to the constitution, which allows for elections to span up to 8 days.

Additionally, the controversy surrounding the qualification of the chairman in the election process became a point of contention. Farooq claimed that he was asked to remove the requirement for a degree from the chairman's nomination papers, but he adamantly insisted on verifying the educational qualifications and degrees of all nominees.

Expressing his concerns, Farooq urged Zaka Ashraf, a potential candidate for the chairmanship, to have his degree verified by the Higher Education department. He further criticized the formation of the new Management Committee under Article 48 of the PCB constitution, labeling it as illegal. According to him, a Management Committee should only be formed under Article 38 of the PCB Constitution, which should be accompanied by specific conditions.

The former Chief Election Commissioner’s primary contention lies in his belief that the PCB should operate in accordance with its constitution. Farooq's allegations and concerns have exposed a constitutional crisis within the board, raising questions about the transparency and adherence to established protocols in the election process. The future of the PCB hangs in the balance as these allegations demand immediate attention and resolution.