Court cannot make laws but has the power to ensure implementation: CJP

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Judicial Committee of Pakistan and Chief Justice of Paki­stan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandi­al Saturday said that now there was only the issue of implementation of law regarding the fundamental rights of women in the country as the concern legislation had already been introduced.

He was addressing the conclud­ing session on the second day of the two-day national conference on “Re­silient Pakistan: Calibrating Pop­ulation and Resource “ organised with the collaboration of the Judi­cial Commission of Pakistan and the Ministry of National Health Services.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial lauded the legislation introduced in the provinces of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and Sindh and said that we have laws as well as policies, and the first step we should take is to approach the respective govern­ments with reference to the sug­gestions and opinions presented in this conference and ensure their implementation.

The CJP said that if the law and policies are not implemented then high courts could be approached. The courts cannot make laws but it has the power to issue instructions to ensure the implementation of laws and policies, he said.

He said that the experts benefited us with their ideas in the conference, which is a commendable act. He also welcomed the public participation in the conference, including officials of the judiciary and bar councils.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial further said that we should support women in our society in their basic right to make decisions regarding empower­ment, education, and employment. He said that there is a need for col­lective decisions in the society and the family and women’s participa­tion in the decisions is also neces­sary for good decisions in the family.

The CJP said that the best desti­nation for a human being is its role in welfare. Earlier, on the second day of the conference, various ses­sions were held in which experts from various departments includ­ing judges expressed their views regarding calibrating population and resources, and women empow­erment. On the second day of the conference, judges of the Supreme Court, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltis­tan and other High Courts, District Judiciary officials, Bar Council offi­cials, lawyers’ community and peo­ple from different walks of life par­ticipated in large numbers.