‘Cruel Summer’ for Taylor Swift fans in Asia as Singapore shows sell out

SINGAPORE-It’s been a Cruel Summer for Taylor Swift fans in Asia. The heat was on last week as millions across the continent competed for just 300,000 tickets to see her in Singapore, which will host the only stop in Southeast Asia for the singer’s Eras Tour, which kicked off in March and will run until August 2024. Swift will perform at the city state’s National Stadium next March. With other regional hubs like Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta having seemingly missed out on the chance to host the singer, demand for tickets to one of her six nights in Singapore has been skyrocketing. Her fans elsewhere in the region blamed politics and a lack of infrastructure for failing to attract any highly coveted tour stops. Organisers in Singapore said more than 22 million people registered for pre-sale tickets while online queues passed the one million mark. When tickets went on sale Friday, they sold out within hours, leaving legions of “Swifties,” as the singer’s fans are known, disappointed and empty-handed. So fierce has the competition been that fans have taken to calling it the “Great War” for tickets. Among them was Jordan Lee, a die hard Swiftie from Jakarta who told CNN that he had come “close to snagging” a ticket, priced $80 and up. “Friends and me joined the ‘Great War’ online and we had queue numbers from 900,000 to 300,000. We managed to get into ticket selection (on the Ticketmaster website) but were not able to check out. It was too sad.” The Eras Tour features more than 100 concerts in the United States, South America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Apart from Singapore, Swift will play just one other country in Asia, Japan, and the resulting fan frenzy has captivated the region’s media outlets with stories about how far people will go to get a ticket. While Swift mania looks set to give Singapore’s economy a massive boost, it has sparked a debate in other places in the region about why they missed out on such a lucrative event.

As Nur Hazlina, a disgruntled Swiftie from Kuala Lumpur told CNN: “If Taylor Swift doesn’t come to your country, it says something about the local tourism industry and economy.” CNN has reached out to the concert organizer Ticketmaster and its subsidiary Live Nation for comment. In Thailand, Pita Limjaroenrat, who is vying to become the country’s next prime minister, declared himself a Swiftie and urged her to visit. “Thailand is back on track to be fully democratic after you had to cancel last time due to the coup,” the head of the progressive Move Forward Party said in a tweet that went viral.

“The Thai people have spoken … and we all look forward to welcoming you to this beautiful nation of ours!” In 2014, Swift was forced to cancel a sold out show in Bangkok following a military coup. Move Forward has a huge following among young Thais for its reformist platform and won the most seats and largest share of the popular vote in the May election, though questions remain over whether the military elite will let them rule. In the Philippines, home to one of the largest and most vocal Swift fanbases, introspection by the local media centered on whether the country had been overlooked due to its notorious traffic jams and poor public transportation.