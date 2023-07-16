Sunday, July 16, 2023
Dacoits deprive Hazro residents of Rs2.8m in 3 days  

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Dacoits deprived people of Rs 2.8 million during the last three days in different areas of Hazro tehsil. In the first incident, a petrol station manager was deprived of Rs 1 million when he was on his way to deposit cash in a nearby bank in the limits of Rangoo police station. In another incident, a man was deprived of Rs 1.6 million near Chachh interchange in the limits of Hazro police station. Similarly, in another incident, a man was deprived of Rs 0.2 million. 

In all these dacoities, armed motorcyclists were involved. So far no arrest could be made. PRO Attock police when contacted said that efforts are being made to arrest the culprits. Meanwhile, police have arrested four drug peddlers namely Shams ur Rehman, Syed Jamal, Khizar Hayat and Muhammad Ashraf and recovered 5.12 kg hashish from their possession.

OUR STAFF REPORT

