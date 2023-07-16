Dengue Day observed to create awareness among people

FAISALABAD - The district administration observed Dengue Day here on Saturday to sen­sitise people and creating awareness among them through various activi­ties including a walk. Deputy Com­missioner Ali Anan Qamar led the walk, while City Police Officer Usman Akram Gondal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Asfan­dyar, CEO District Education Au­thority Kashif Zia, In-charge District Emergency Operational Center Mu­hammad Sadiq, Muhammad Akhtar Butt and others were also present.

The participants, holding banners and placards inscribed with various anti-dengue slogans, marched on the city roads to highlight preventive measures against dengue epidemic.

The deputy commissioner told the walk participants that the anti-den­gue campaign would continue with more determination and passion to eliminate the menace from Fais­alabad district. He said dengue was a serious issue and citizens should act upon preventive measures to save our generations after generations from the virus. He said all possible efforts were being made for eradication of dengue at the government level. He said the district administration had taken numerous steps on war-footing to wipe out dengue, due to which en­couraging results were achieved.

He informed the rally that 10,000 larva-breeding sites were detected in Faisalabad last year, which were later on washed chemically to mi­nimise the threats of dengue. He announced that the war against dengue would continue till its com­plete eradication. During the mon­soon season, the danger of dengue increases manifolds. Therefore, a sense of prevention was utmost nec­essary, he added. Earlier, a dengue awareness seminar was also organ­ised in the hall of Municipal Corpo­ration Faisalabad where the speak­ers including Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar emphasised the participants to play their role for sensitising people about implemen­tation of anti-dengue measures.

FDA COMPLEX CLEANED

The Faisalabad Development Au­thority (FDA) Complex was cleaned thoroughly to end dengue breading chances here on Thursday. Direc­tor General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry supervised the cleaning drive and said that the complex was cleaned in order in connection with the anti-dengue day observance. He said that dengue was a serious threat and the people should take preven­tive measures which were impera­tive for their safety.

He said that all rooftops, water res­ervoirs, air-coolers, air conditioners, sapling pots were cleaned properly so that chances of dengue breading could be eliminated completely. Ad­ditional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti and others were also present during cleanliness drive.