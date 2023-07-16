The economic revival of a country is an important process that involves supporting and promoting its economy as a means of growth and development. It requires comprehensive strategies, effective policies, and the cooperation of the government, the private sector, and the public.

The revival of a country’s economy is a multifaceted process that necessitates visionary leadership, comprehensive reforms, and the cooperation of all stakeholders. Countries can lay the foundations for future prosperity by implementing structural reforms, investing in infrastructure, developing human resources, promoting innovation, ensuring sustainability, and engaging in international cooperation. The recycling industry not only supports the economy but also creates opportunities to improve living conditions and encourage citizens to meet their needs.

Through these partnerships, countries can achieve sustainable economic and social progress and build a better future. There is no doubt that the Pakistani government is taking swift steps to implement sound economic policies, safeguard social welfare, invest in infrastructure, and promote employment.

AHSAN UL HAQ SHAIKH,

Chunian.