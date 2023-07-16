Sunday, July 16, 2023
Education Parliament Caucus adopts ToRs for smooth operationalisation

July 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Senate’s Education Parliamentarians’ Caucus (EPC) on Saturday adopted the Terms of References (ToRs) paving the way for smooth operationalisation of the caucus.

The first meeting of the caucus was held at the EPC Secretariat, Parliament House under the convenership of Senator Sana Jamali.

During the meeting the members of the Caucus unanimously adopted the Terms of References (ToRs), paving the way for the operationalisation of the caucus. Senator Sana Jamali emphasised the constitutional obligation of the state to provide free and compulsory education for all children. She passionately spoke about the caucus’ primary objective, which is to instil a strong sense of the value of education within society and make it accessible to underprivileged communities.

Additionally, she shared details about the upcoming ‘National Education Seminar: Empowering Pakistan’s Future,’ scheduled for July 20th, organised by the EPC, in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Senator Fawzia Arshad appreciated the initiative of the caucus and expressed that the EPC will be working with collective good will of the education sector across the Pakistan.

The members of the caucus also adopted the Rules of the Caucus, needful for the smooth functioning of the caucus business. Senator Sana Jamali highlighted that the Education Parliamentarians’ Caucus consists of four members from the Senate of Pakistan, four members from the National Assembly, three members from civil society, and one representative from each province. In a strategic move to ensure sustained support for educational projects nationwide, the caucus announced the establishment of a dedicated fund called ‘EPC-Fund’, registered with the EPC.

The sole purpose of this fund will be to provide financial backing for sustainable education initiatives across the country. Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman was unanimously elected as the Treasurer of the Caucus, responsible for managing the fund’s resources.

