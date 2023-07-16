It seems as though preparations for the upcoming elections are in full gear as major political parties—including PML-N, IPP and PPP—rule out seat adjustments and clarify their stance on contesting the polls independently. Amidst all this, it would appear that little attention is being paid to key electoral reforms that either have been agreed upon in the consecutive sessions held by the Parliamentary Committee of Electoral Reforms (PCER), or have been left to be dealt with later. If the ultimate objective is to ensure free and equitable elections take place this year, it is vital that politicians engage upon this matter with more fervour than is being shown currently.

According to Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the PCER had completed 99 percent of all work which related to electoral reforms, and only a few clauses of a legal and technical nature are remaining. As of right now, the bill is set to be presented next week and includes provisions to install CCTV cameras at polling stations, raising the budget to an accumulative of Rs.14 million, increasing the expenses limit for national and provincial assemblies’ candidates, deploying more security and a three-year jail term for involvement in rigging, amongst many others. The PCER even discarded the proposal to make parliament the supreme authority in matters relating to the dissolution of a party, and rightfully so since such power can be exploited in a polarised environment, and is better placed in external hands–i.e. the judiciary.

These reforms will undoubtedly bring us a step closer to ensuring that the elections are contested fairly, and further protect against any complaints of rigging or misconduct that may be made in the future. At the same time however, there are more contentious issues that have neither been addressed, nor debated upon. For years, the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), overseas voter rights, postal ballot and the use of the Result Transmission System has been dominating major political discourse and still, we have not reached a consensus. We have stalled this matter for far too long and without detailed debates that involve multiple points of view and consider the pros and cons, an informed decision will never be made on this front. Reaching a conclusion on this once and for all is obviously not an easy task and there are significant ramifications that must be considered, but it is vital that all politicians at least show some engagement with such proposed reforms.