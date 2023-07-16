Four killed, five injured in armed clash between rival groups

KASHMORE-At least four people including two real brothers were killed and five others injured in armed clash between rival groups over petty dispute here on Saturday.

According to details, two groups of Kosh tribe of Kachha area of Kashmore took weapons at each other over minor issue.

In exchange of fire, four family members including two real brothers were killed and five others sustained bullet wounds. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene, brought the situation under control and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital where condition of another wounded person was stated to be critical. The police after registering a cases against the armed of the clashing groups have started an investigation.

Sindh Police rescue two abducted laborers

The Sindh Police successfully recovered two abducted laborers who had been held captive by notorious bandits in Kashmore district on Saturday.

According to the media reports, the daring rescue mission took place in the Gablo Katcha area of Kandhkot tehsil, bringing a glimmer of hope to the victims and their families after enduring a terrifying ordeal spanning approximately 45 days. The liberated individuals have been identified as Nandlal and Motilal, whose lives were abruptly disrupted when they were forcibly abducted by the criminals. Acting on reliable intelligence, the police launched an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), strategically intercepting the dacoits just as they were in the process of transporting their captives. The successful operation not only secured the freedom of the two laborers but also stands as a testament to the unwavering determination of law enforcement agencies to safeguard the lives and well-being of all citizens. The Sindh Police has reiterated its commitment to actively pursue the recovery of other Pakistani nationals currently held under the clutches of these criminal elements.

Motorist injured in firing of robbers expires in Karachi

A motorist who was injured in firing of robbers upon resistance expired during treatment at hospital on Saturday. SHO Sachal Chaudhary Saleem said that armed robbers riding a bike signaled to stop to motorists near Muhammad Khan Goth. However, the car riders offered resistance and attempted to flee after which robbers opened fire injuring 35-year old Husnain Haider.

The injured hailing from New Rizvia Society was shifted to a nearby private hospital where he expired during treatment.