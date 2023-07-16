Global warming is alarming us day by day. According to a new report by ICIMOD, the Hindu Kush and Himalayan mountain ranges are estimated to lose 80 percent of their glacial volume by the end of the century. Consequently, the region is expected to face devastating catastrophes due to the loss of one-third of its glaciers. The accelerated melting of glaciers poses a significant threat to the regions that rely on them as a vital water source. This phenomenon is particularly dangerous for communities living in high-altitude mountainous areas, as it increases the risk of floods, landslides, and avalanches. Strong policies are urgently needed to control global warming and mitigate climate change; otherwise, it will not only be a threat to these regions but will also cause severe damage worldwide.

SHUKURULLAH AZEEM,

Awaran.