Governor emphasises need for modernising livestock, agriculture, fisheries sectors in province

QUETTA - Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar of Balochistan emphasised the need for modernizing the livestock, agriculture, and fisheries sectors in the province to stimulate development. He called for a nationallevel seminar in Quetta, the provincial capital, to address the advancement of these sectors, which would contribute to stabilizing the national economy. Governor Kakar stressed the significance of developing the livestock sector in modern ways, particularly to meet the demand for sacrificial animals from the five million pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia. He emphasized the importance of government support and guidance to landowners, landlords, and farmers across Balochistan. During a meeting with a delegation of landowners, led by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Tareen and Director General of Balochistan Agricultural Research and Development Center Nadeem Sadiq, at the Governor House in Quetta, Governor Kakar discussed the provision of affordable electricity, quality seeds, vaccines, proper nutrition, and quality medicines for livestock. Governor Kakar directed the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to ensure the immediate provision of full voltage electricity to all agricultural feeders for the benefit of farmers.