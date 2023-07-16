Governor emphasises need for modernising livestock, agriculture, fisheries sectors in province

QUETTA - Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Ka­kar of Balochistan emphasised the need for modernizing the livestock, agriculture, and fisheries sectors in the province to stimulate develop­ment. He called for a nationallevel seminar in Quetta, the provincial cap­ital, to address the advancement of these sectors, which would contrib­ute to stabilizing the national econo­my. Governor Kakar stressed the sig­nificance of developing the livestock sector in modern ways, particularly to meet the demand for sacrificial animals from the five million pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia. He emphasized the importance of government sup­port and guidance to landowners, landlords, and farmers across Balo­chistan. During a meeting with a del­egation of landowners, led by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Tareen and Director General of Balo­chistan Agricultural Research and Development Center Nadeem Sadiq, at the Governor House in Quetta, Gov­ernor Kakar discussed the provision of affordable electricity, quality seeds, vaccines, proper nutrition, and quality medicines for livestock. Governor Ka­kar directed the Quetta Electric Sup­ply Company (QESCO) to ensure the immediate provision of full voltage electricity to all agricultural feeders for the benefit of farmers.