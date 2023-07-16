Govt taking steps for development of agriculture sector: Commissioner

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Saturday said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps for the development of the agriculture sector.

Presiding over a prize distribution ceremony organized by Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD), Rawalpindi Division for the farmers who succeeded to achieve positions in the wheat production competition, the Commissioner hailed the initiative and said that through such competitions, the spirit of hard work and more production would be highlighted among the farmers.

Seminars regarding increasing wheat production should also be organized at the tehsil level, the Commissioner added. A huge amount had been allocated in the current budget, Liaquat Ali Chatha informed. The Agriculture Department had taken solid steps to solve the problems of the farmers at the tehsil level, he said adding, through this way, the agriculture sector could be improved at the local level.

A coordinated campaign should be conducted for better production of wheat in the coming Rabi season, the Commissioner directed the relevant authorities. He said the farmers should also take advantage of modern technology to increase the production of the crops. “Pakistan is an agricultural country and the agriculture sector is the backbone of the country’s development,” Liaquat Ali Chatha added.

Meanwhile, all the minorities living in Pakistan have all the fundamental rights, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Saturday.

Addressing the participants of Eid Milan Party organized by Christian community, the Commissioner said that the celebration of Eid Milan Party by the Christian community was a proof that we were all united.

The purpose of organizing the Eid Milan Party is to promote love and tolerance at interfaith level, he said adding, the aim of such events is to promote positive thinking at the social level.

The Commissioner said that the interfaith harmony was essential for national development and peace, which highlighted the atmosphere of brotherhood in the homeland.

Liaquat Ali Chatha said the Christian community is well represented in the Interfaith Committee. “Pakistan is a safe country for the minorities where everyone has religious freedom. We strongly condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden,” the Commissioner said and demanded strict measures to prevent such incidents at the global level.