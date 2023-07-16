Imran always promotes hate culture: Rana Sana

FAISALABAD - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz always preferred in serving the masses and national de­velopment. He expressed these remarks while ad­dressing a public gathering while inaugurating gas supply to various localities in 4-Chak Ramdewal, Sargodha Road here on Saturday night.

The minister said that gas supply was an out­standing demand of the area people and now it was fulfilled despite harsh and rainy weather.

He said that PMLN always launched mega devel­opment projects in the country to materialize the dream of national progress and prosperity.

He said that Pakistan was making tremendous progress in 2018 when PMLN government was ceased and an incompetent person was clamped on the nation. He said that Imran Khan always promoted hate and hatred culture in the country which caused attack and ablaze of monuments of national heroes.