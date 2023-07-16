Sunday, July 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IRSA releases 300,900 cusecs water  

APP
July 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD- Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 300,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 316,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1515.79 feet and was 117.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 149,100 cusecs and 180,000 cusecs respectively. 

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1203.00 feet, which was 153.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 56,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 190,500, 186,600, 153,700 and 87,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 38,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 44,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in May 9 violence case

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1689397986.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023