Sunday, July 16, 2023
Khalid Maqbool draws parallels between MQM-P, Hindu community

8:43 PM | July 16, 2023
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Sunday that there were many similarities between the MQM-P and the Hindu community.

He said the party did not come to get votes but with a message of love while expressing worries on the situation in Pakistan and especially in Sindh.

Addressing the ceremony in honour of the Hindu community, Khalid said, “We have many values in common as you are a religious minority and we are a linguistic minority.”

He added the Sindh government received Rs300 billion in taxes from Karachi while getting Rs1000 billion from the federal government while mentioning that there was no checks on where the funds were being spent.

Mr Siddiqui highlighted that the MQM-P had set an example by sending Mangla Sharma to the Sindh Assembly while stressing that the party considered it a responsibility to raise voices for religious minorities.

