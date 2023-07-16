Sunday, July 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Khawaja Asif blames PTI for economic mess

Khawaja Asif blames PTI for economic mess
8:40 PM | July 16, 2023
National

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the party weakened the country's economy by introducing the "flawed" policies.

Addressing the workers’ convention, Asif: “We are determined and will soon succeed in bringing the country out of darkness”.

Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Asif said, "The premier has gathered all political parties to support the national economy".

"Unfortunately, the PTI was brought into power in 2018 through a rigged elections," he maintained.

During the events that transpired on May 9, the memorials of martyrs were insulted, he said, adding “We stand with our martyrs and Ghazis” and those who insulted the memorials of martyrs will be brought to justice under the law. 

"During the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) government before 2018 election, the country’s economy was getting stable, but then the premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under a conspiracy," Asif maintained.

Will step down next month, says PM Shehbaz

He said that PM Shehbaz was working very hard for the stability of the country’s economy and he hoped that they would soon be able to put the country on road to development and prosperity.

Asif went on to say that the allied parties of the coalition government had also played a very important role and maintained unity under a spirit for which he salute them.

He further said that elections would be announced in a month after the dissolution of the assemblies. He said that the PML-N had started its election campaign. 

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1689476964.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023