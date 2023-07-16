Khawaja Asif blames PTI for economic mess

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the party weakened the country's economy by introducing the "flawed" policies.

Addressing the workers’ convention, Asif: “We are determined and will soon succeed in bringing the country out of darkness”.

Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Asif said, "The premier has gathered all political parties to support the national economy".

"Unfortunately, the PTI was brought into power in 2018 through a rigged elections," he maintained.

During the events that transpired on May 9, the memorials of martyrs were insulted, he said, adding “We stand with our martyrs and Ghazis” and those who insulted the memorials of martyrs will be brought to justice under the law.

"During the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) government before 2018 election, the country’s economy was getting stable, but then the premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under a conspiracy," Asif maintained.

He said that PM Shehbaz was working very hard for the stability of the country’s economy and he hoped that they would soon be able to put the country on road to development and prosperity.

Asif went on to say that the allied parties of the coalition government had also played a very important role and maintained unity under a spirit for which he salute them.

He further said that elections would be announced in a month after the dissolution of the assemblies. He said that the PML-N had started its election campaign.