KP govt declares 11 districts as most sensitive for Muharram

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared several districts of the province as sensitive during the Muharram processions. Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA’s) are advised to provide appropriate security arrangements for the occasion.

According to the home department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the districts include Peshawar Kohat, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram, Orakzai and Tank. Moreover, four thousand five hundred places of worship were declared as the most sensitive during Muharram in these eleven districts of the province.

The home department has decided to deploy police, FC, Frontier Corps for performing security duties during the holy month of Muharram at sensitive and most sensitive places of worship.