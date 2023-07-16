Sunday, July 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP govt declares 11 districts as most sensitive for Muharram

KP govt declares 11 districts as most sensitive for Muharram
Web Desk
10:33 AM | July 16, 2023
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared several districts of the province as sensitive during the Muharram processions. Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA’s) are advised to provide appropriate security arrangements for the occasion.

According to the home department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the districts include Peshawar Kohat, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram, Orakzai and Tank. Moreover, four thousand five hundred places of worship were declared as the most sensitive during Muharram in these eleven districts of the province.

The home department has decided to deploy police, FC, Frontier Corps for performing security duties during the holy month of Muharram at sensitive and most sensitive places of worship.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1689476964.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023