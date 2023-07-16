Low-lying areas in Pindi inundated as twin cities receive heavy rain  

RAWALPINDI - Heavy rainfall pounded Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday, leading to the declaration of a rain emergency in the twin cities and triggering local authorities to deploy machinery along roads to drain the rainwater.

Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Muhammad Tanveer, said a rain emergency has been declared in Rawalpindi as relentless downpours, which commenced in the early hours of the day and persisted for several hours, finally subsided by noon.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the twin cities have experienced rainfall exceeding 60 millimetres, causing a flood-like situation. It said Shamsabad received 60mm of rain, followed by Chaklala 46mm, Pindi 28mm, Rawat 12mm, Golra 16mm, and Saidpur 20mm of rainfall.

The substantial amounts of precipitation have led to water accumulation in low-lying regions, causing disruptions and posing risks to residents. According to the Wasa MD, heavy machinery and personnel had been mobilised to combat the rising water levels in several areas.

“Our primary objective is to drain the excess water and ensure the safety of affected communities. Efforts are focused on swiftly pumping out water from inundated areas and addressing potential hazards posed by the flooding.”