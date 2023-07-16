Mahateer, Zainab win titles in 20th KC Westbury National Tennis

LAHORE-Mahateer Muhammad and Zainab Ali won the boys and girls U18 titles in the 20th KC Westbury National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship that concluded at Karachi Club.

The U14 singles title went to Muzammil Bhand,

U12 singles title to Rashid Ali Bachani, girls U14 singles title to Eschelle Asif, U10 singles to Rashid Ali Bachani, U14 doubles Samer Zaman/Muzammil Bhand, 35 plus doubles to Samir Piracha/Khalid Ali Nazar, men’s doubles to Omer Shahid/Farhan Mustafa.

Rasheed Jan Muhammad, CEO Westbury Group, was the chief guest and praised the efforts of STA and KTA for the promotion of tennis in Karachi and Sindh. He also announced holding the 21st edition of the championship next year. Amin Merchant,Secretary Karachi Club, offered Karachi Club’s facilities for all tennis events at Karachi Club.

Gulzar Firoz, thanked the sponsors Westbury Group and Karachi Club for their continuous patronage of game of tennis in country. Rafiq Gondil, a senior tennis player, also announced to hold a national tennis tournament at Karachi Club in the coming months.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani said that the STA and KTA have already organized four national tournaments including 11th Dr Essa Lab National, 6th McDonalds, National 9th KC Indus Pharma and now 20th KC Westbury National Tennis, besides a good number of local and provincial tournaments earlier in 2023 and there are three more national and two provincial tennis tournaments are in pipeline for the year 2023.

Score of prominent Olympic and other association members including Khalid Jamil Shamsi, AminBawaney, Ayaz Moti, Hafeez Moti, Farzana Rotary, Razi Nawab, Rafi Derbari, Ahmed Ali Rajpoot, Wasif Nisar, Ghulam Yaseen,Zafar Hasan, Farha Riaz, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asgher Baloch, Abdul Hameed, M Saeed and others were present.