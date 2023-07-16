Monsoon Fury

A rain emergency has been declared in Rawalpindi as relentless downpours, which commenced in the early hours of the day and persisted for several hours. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the twin cities have experienced rainfall exceeding 60 millimetres, causing a flood-like situation. The monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea, continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country, are expected to persist in the coming days.

The torrential downpours in the past week have led to a flood situation in Pakistan’s central region. Catchment areas of the Sutlej and Ravi rivers, located in the northern states of India, have experienced heavy rainfall, exacerbating the flooding risk. The subsequent release of excess water downstream by India has resulted in an alarming increase in water levels, particularly in areas near rivers and low-lying regions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

To combat the rising water levels and potential hazards posed by the flooding, local authorities have swiftly mobilised heavy machinery and personnel. Their efforts are focused on pumping out water from inundated areas and ensuring the safety of affected communities. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, operating a provincial control room, is vigilantly monitoring all rivers, including the River Sutlej, with the aim of closely overseeing the situation and coordinating relief efforts.

As Pakistan’s central region faces the ongoing flood emergency, comprehensive and long-term measures are crucial to address the vulnerability and minimise the impact of future flooding events. Authorities should prioritise the development of effective flood management infrastructure, such as embankments, flood channels, and reservoirs, to control excessive water flow. Enhancing early warning systems and streamlining communication channels between relevant departments and communities at risk are essential for proactive disaster preparedness.

While local authorities have taken immediate action to combat the rising water levels, a long-term approach is needed to prevent and mitigate flood-related disasters. By prioritising the development of flood management infrastructure and strengthening collaboration, we can better protect lives, assets, and communities from the devastating impacts of future floods.