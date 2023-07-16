More monsoon rains predicted till July 17 with occasional gaps  

ISLAMABAD - Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from 15 to 17 July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

According to a report aired by a private news channel on Saturday, rain/ wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara from 12th (evening/ night) to 17th July with occasional gaps.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the spell. Dust storm/ wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/ heavy rains.