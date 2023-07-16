NAB closes inquiry into wind power projects

Following the amendment to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, the cases of corruption that does not come under the bureau’s jurisdiction have been closed for further probe.

Under the new law, the bureau is no longer authorised to investigate the16 wind power projects. The NAB chairman gave the green light to close the cases in the executive board meeting.

The NAB sources said that the institution would not affect the investigation of the cases by any other agency or forum.

There was an allegation of money laundering in 16 wind power projects.