'Online education method permanently adopted in country'

Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has laid the foundation stone of Allam Iqbal Open University Regional Campus at Sheikhupura, which would be completed at a cost of 250 million rupees.

Speaking on the occasion, he said e-schooling has been started in the country and the method of online education has been permanently adopted.

The Minister said in the modern era, the demand for technical people is increasing day by day and the future of youth lies in getting skilled education instead of traditional education.