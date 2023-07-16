Pak, Iran military chiefs discuss defence cooperation

TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Saturday called on Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran General Mohammad Bagheri in Tehran. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest to both the Armed Forces including defence cooperations were discussed.
According to the Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, “A wide range of issues of interest to the two parties including defense cooperations were discussed in the meeting (held in Tehran and attended by Gen Mohammad Bagheri and Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah.”
Earlier, the Iranian embassy tweeted, “We warmly welcome the arrival of #COAS Gen Seyed Asim Munir to Iran. The visit indicates firm determination of high officials of Iran and Pakistan to promote all-out relations, A long stride towards comprehensive expansion of ties; the achievements will prove to be tangible & positive.”
The meeting was held with the aim of developing military, educational, defense and security cooperation, according to Fars News. In the meeting, Bagheri mentioned the historical background of two neighboring countries as the basis for the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields. He also pointed to the importance of developing military relations between the two countries and emphasized increasing educational interactions and common defense and security relations between the two countries at the regional level. In this meeting, General Bagheri welcomed the Pakistan Army chief, saying, “I hope this trip will bring valuable results and become the basis for effective decisions.”