Sunday, July 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak, Iran military chiefs discuss defence cooperation

Pak, Iran military chiefs discuss defence cooperation
STAFF REPORT
July 16, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Saturday called on Chief of Gen­eral Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran Gener­al Mohammad Bagheri in Tehran. During the meeting, matters of mu­tual interest to both the Armed Forces including defence cooperations were discussed. 

According to the Em­bassy of Islamic Repub­lic of Iran in Islamabad, “A wide range of issues of interest to the two parties including defense coopera­tions were discussed in the meeting (held in Tehran and attended by Gen Mohammad Bagheri and Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah.”

Earlier, the Iranian embassy tweet­ed, “We warmly welcome the arriv­al of #COAS Gen Seyed Asim Munir to Iran. The visit indicates firm de­termination of high officials of Iran and Pakistan to promote all-out re­lations, A long stride towards com­prehensive expansion of ties; the achievements will prove to be tangi­ble & positive.”

Hot, humid weather likely in most plain areas of country

The meeting was held with the aim of developing military, education­al, defense and security cooperation, according to Fars News. In the meet­ing, Bagheri mentioned the histori­cal background of two neighboring countries as the basis for the expan­sion of bilateral relations and cooper­ation in various fields. He also point­ed to the importance of developing military relations between the two countries and emphasized increasing educational interactions and com­mon defense and security relations between the two countries at the re­gional level. In this meeting, General Bagheri welcomed the Pakistan Army chief, saying, “I hope this trip will bring valuable results and become the basis for effective decisions.”

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1689476964.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023