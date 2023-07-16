Pak, Iran military chiefs discuss defence cooperation

TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Saturday called on Chief of Gen­eral Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran Gener­al Mohammad Bagheri in Tehran. During the meeting, matters of mu­tual interest to both the Armed Forces including defence cooperations were discussed.

According to the Em­bassy of Islamic Repub­lic of Iran in Islamabad, “A wide range of issues of interest to the two parties including defense coopera­tions were discussed in the meeting (held in Tehran and attended by Gen Mohammad Bagheri and Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah.”

Earlier, the Iranian embassy tweet­ed, “We warmly welcome the arriv­al of #COAS Gen Seyed Asim Munir to Iran. The visit indicates firm de­termination of high officials of Iran and Pakistan to promote all-out re­lations, A long stride towards com­prehensive expansion of ties; the achievements will prove to be tangi­ble & positive.”

The meeting was held with the aim of developing military, education­al, defense and security cooperation, according to Fars News. In the meet­ing, Bagheri mentioned the histori­cal background of two neighboring countries as the basis for the expan­sion of bilateral relations and cooper­ation in various fields. He also point­ed to the importance of developing military relations between the two countries and emphasized increasing educational interactions and com­mon defense and security relations between the two countries at the re­gional level. In this meeting, General Bagheri welcomed the Pakistan Army chief, saying, “I hope this trip will bring valuable results and become the basis for effective decisions.”