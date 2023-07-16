Pakistan condemns permission for desecration of Torah, Bible in Sweden

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has condemned the permission for pub­lic desecration of Torah and Bible in Sweden and called upon the international community to con­demn, with one voice, all such abhorrent acts of religious hatred, hurting the sentiments of its fol­lowers and constitute deliberate incitement.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba­loch said offensive acts of religious hatred cannot be condoned in the guise of freedom of expres­sion and opinion. “As a religion of peace, Islam calls for respect for all religions, sacred personali­ties and holy scriptures,” she commented.

The spokesperson said that in line with this Is­lamic ethos, Pakistan has always stressed the need to advance mutual respect, harmony and peaceful coexistence among religions, faiths, and cultures.