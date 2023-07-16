Pakistan condemns permission for desecration of Torah, Bible in Sweden

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has condemned the permission for public desecration of Torah and Bible in Sweden and called upon the international community to condemn, with one voice, all such abhorrent acts of religious hatred, hurting the sentiments of its followers and constitute deliberate incitement.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said offensive acts of religious hatred cannot be condoned in the guise of freedom of expression and opinion. “As a religion of peace, Islam calls for respect for all religions, sacred personalities and holy scriptures,” she commented.
The spokesperson said that in line with this Islamic ethos, Pakistan has always stressed the need to advance mutual respect, harmony and peaceful coexistence among religions, faiths, and cultures.