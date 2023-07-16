Pakistan’s reserves reach US$14b, saved from default, says PM

National interests were compromised for personal interests during PTI govt: PM.

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that there was no other way but to initiate drastic structur­al and economic reforms, for which unity, sacrifices and struggle of all stakeholders including business community was need of the hour in order to face the prevailing chal­lenges and steer Pakistan out of eco­nomic and other problems.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with of­fice-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and renowned businessmen and indus­trialists here at Governor's House. PM Sharif said the government was taking all possible measures for promotion of industry and ag­riculture; however, in the given cir­cumstances and in the face of grave challenges, industrialists and busi­ness community would have to play their role even more active­ly for enhancing exports and sta­bilising the economy. Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterat­ed that the recent rise in the base power tariff of around Rs5 per unit was made on the demand of the In­ternational Monetary Fund (IMF) but also to bring down the circular deficit. “We have to, unfortunate­ly, do this increase in the electric­ity prices because not only is it an IMF demand but where is the circu­lar deficit going?”

He said that industrialists and business community had vast experience in production and they were playing a pivotal role in the country’s economy. The business community should also consider the facts that de­spite having rich resources, why Pakistan’s economy was unable to achieve the desired targets and its full potential, he said, cit­ing that Bangladesh textile sec­tor totally rely on imported cot­ton, but it was developing fast and gaining a niche in the glob­al market, while Pakistan’s tex­tile was losing competition in the export markets. He asserted that Pakistan had been produc­ing 14-billion-cotton bales, but today, it had decreased to mere five-billion bales and it was a collective failure. “We are liv­ing in a regime where industry has become nothing but rent­al income, as we are not ready to face challenges or to adopt modern technology,” he regret­ted and added that support and subsidies from the government had not be materialised proper­ly,” he observed.

The prime minister recalled that as the Punjab chief minis­ter, he had constructed farm-to-market roads in the province with a cost of Rs 100 billion, and these roads should have been constructed through the Sugar­cane Cuss Fund. He added that in 1990, the then prime minis­ter Nawaz Sharif had started economic reforms, which pro­duced the best results, and the other countries also adopted that reforms model and pro­gressed. He said that the devel­opmental projects, initiated by Nawaz Sharif during his tenure, were delayed and their costs in­creased by 30 to 40 billion ru­pees, which could be spent on research centres of various crops and industrial sectors de­velopment.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the government was well aware of the problems being faced by in­dustrialists and businessmen, asserting that no government could alone make a difference, but with an active support of business community. He called upon the industrialist and busi­ness community to play their due part and support the gov­ernment’s initiatives aimed at promoting R&D (Research and Development); ensuring low cost of production; curbing power theft and tax evasion.

He also stressed the need for promoting the Small and Medi­um Enterprises (SMEs) which was backbone of the econo­my, citing that Japan, Germany, South Korea, China and other developed countries achieved hallmarks on economic front just by focusing on the SMEs sector. He said that SMEs sec­tor deserved the most for loans but the major industrial sector took away those loans and now they should tell the nation that how much exports they had en­hanced.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if said that it was a collective re­sponsibility of the government, business community and af­fluent people of the country to think about the poverty-strick­en and impoverished strata of society and take effective mea­sures to improve their living standards. He said that all in­stitutions would have to work and coordinate while remain­ing in their respective constitu­tional ambit, and the politicians, judiciary, businessmen, indus­trialists and other stakeholders would have to run the state af­fairs with collective wisdom.

Sharing his telephonic conver­sation with IMF Managing Di­rector Kristalina Georgieva with the business community, the PM said that she expressed her reservations about the mistrust created in the past.

He added that unfortunate­ly, the Pak-US relations were hit hard by the ill-conceived deci­sions and remarks by the pre­vious government, but the pres­ent coalition government, with collective efforts, had nomal­ized and improved ties with the USA. He mentioned that the US also welcomed and acknowl­edged government’s efforts and it was also eager to see develop­ment and economic wellbeing of Pakistan. During the previous government, he said, nation­al interests were compromised for personal interests, and the economic situation had become even worse when the IMF pact was violated in the past.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the IMF MD appreciated his wis­dom and praised him for fulfill­ing the agreement in Paris by saying that a strong partner­ship and mutual trust had now been established between Paki­stan and the IMF. He commend­ed Federal Finance Minister Ish­aq Dar and his entire team for realising the IMF deal and tack­ling all its stages in a better way. He told the IMF MD that the in­cumbent government would complete its constitutional term on August 14, and after that the interim government would con­tinue honouring the agreement.

The PM said that the incum­bent government had saved the country from default, adding that now Pakistan reserves had reached up to US$14 billion, as the country had received US$2 billion from Saudi Arabia, US$1 billion from UAE and US$1.2 billion from the IMF. He men­tioned that China had rolled over US$5 billion of commer­cial and sovereign loans, which also saved Pakistan from de­fault. He said, “We have to take optimum benefit from the IMF deal by utilising the amount on economic development and people’s prosperity.”

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, LCCI Presi­dent Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zaffar Mehmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and a number of for­mer LCCI presidents and busi­ness tycoons including Shahzad Ali Malik, Mian Misbahur Reh­man, Almas Haider, Muhammad Ali Mian and Mian Anjum Nisar attended the meeting. Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar par­ticipated in the meeting through video-link while high-ups of various departments were also present. PM resolves to help Old Ravian Union in welfare proj­ects The newly elected office bearers of Old Ravian Union called on Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed matters of mutu­al interest. Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar who was an alumni of Government College University was also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said Gov­ernment College University had undoubtedly rendered invalu­able services in the field of ed­ucation. Government College University was a prominent ed­ucational institution which pro­duced many famous person­alities and the students who received education from the university were performing im­portant roles in different walks of life. The office bearers said it was a matter of pride for them that the prime minister himself was educated at the Govern­ment College. The prime min­ister cheerfully remembered the teachers and students of his student life days. He expressed resolve to provide all possible support to the Old Ravian Union in its projects for spread of ed­ucation and welfare of people. The delegation of the Old Ravi­ans presented a commemora­tive shield and photograph to the prime minister.