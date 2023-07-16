Pakistan start 2023-24 international season today in Galle

LAHORE-Pakistan will launch their busy, challenging and action-packed 2023-24 international cricket season with the first Test of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 against Sri Lanka in Galle today (Sunday). The second and last Test of the series will be played in Colombo from 24 July.

Apart from the ICC World Test Championship matches, Pakistan is also scheduled to participate in the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the next 12 months. With all-format back-to-back international cricket lined-up, a good and strong start in Galle is what Babar Azam and his side will be aiming for.

Galle is a venue where Pakistan and Sri Lanka have achieved mixed results. In the seven Tests to date, Sri Lanka have won four times (2009, 2012, 2014 and 2022), while Pakistan have won thrice – by an innings and 163 runs (2000), 10 wickets (2015) and four wickets (2022).

“Really excited to be back in red-ball format and all eyes are on the Galle Test as we are prepared and ready for the challenge,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, adding: “We are taking one step at a time, but we have to be consistent across all formats.

“One of the positives going into the Galle Test is 13 of our players were here 12 months ago. Abrar Ahmed has identified himself as a good option in our combination. I am sure this tour will be a good learning curve for him as we have high hopes from him in this and future series.

“I am particularly pleased with the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Besides his wicket-taking abilities, his presence always motivates and lifts the side. I know Shaheen has badly missed red-ball cricket and is now hungry for Test cricket.”

Shaheen is sitting on 99 Test wickets and will aim to become the fourth fastest Pakistan fast bowler to complete a century of wickets. He could have achieved this feat last year had he not been sidelined due to a knee injury. Shan Masood, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel scored half-centuries, while Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Aamir Jamal took wickets against the SLC Board XI in Hambantota.

“Like any host country, Sri Lanka would like to play to their strength, which is spin bowling. We have had good feedback about the Sri Lanka side from their former coach Mickey Arthur and I think we are well prepared to take them on. We will stick to the basics and be patient as this is Test cricket, which is a test of skills, temperament and stamina. “Test results in the past 12 months may not have been in our favour, but we have definitely developed and grown as a side.”

Babar Azam is the holder of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for 2022. To date, he has scored 3,696 runs in 47 Tests with nine centuries and 26 half-centuries. He is the only cricketer to feature inside the top-three across all formats – third in Tests, first in ODIs and second in T20Is.