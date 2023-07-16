Pakistan to get $4b from global sources within weeks

ISLAMABAD - After receiving massive much needed $4.2 bil­lion from International Monetary Fund (IMF), Saudi Arabia and Unit­ed Arab Emirates (UAE) in last week, Pakistan is expecting to receive more $4 billion from other sources in next few weeks.

In the last week, the IMF Executive Board has ap­proved a 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for an amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion, or 111 percent of quota) to support the au­thorities’ economic stabi­lization program. The Ex­ecutive Board’s approval allowed for an immediate disbursement of SDR894 million (or about US$1.2 bil­lion). Earlier, Saudi Arabia has released $2 billion and UAE deposited one billion dollars in State Bank of Pa­kistan account. Overall, the country had received $4.2 billion in last one week. The inflows would increase the country’s foreign exchange reserves in the range of $13 billion to $14 billion.

According to the official, the government is now ex­pecting to receive more than four billion dollars in next few weeks from the different sources. The government is $1 billion from Islamic Development Bank, $450 million from the World Bank and $250 million from Asian Infra­structure Investment with­in the ongoing month. The country might receive $300 million to $500 million of Geneva pledges for flood af­fected areas and $1 billion to $2 billion minimum from UAE commercial banks, which will not rolled over during the last few months.

In the current month, the reserves might increase to $16 billion.

It is worth mentioning here that in the absence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, Pakistan has received only $8.6 billion borrowing from international lenders in eleven months, which was not sufficient to build the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The government had struggled to revive the Extended Fund Facility of the IMF in the last several months, which resulted in lower inflows from the in­ternational lenders in the eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year. The country has received only $8.6 billion borrowing from the various financing sources in July-May period of the year 2022-23 as com­pared to $13.54 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, show­ing a decline of around 36 percent.