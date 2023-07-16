Sunday, July 16, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
July 16, 2023
Past in Perspective

There is freedom of speech, but I cannot 

guarantee freedom after speech

–Idi Amin

Idi Amin was known as the Butcher of Uganda due to the extreme degrees he would go to punish his enemies and opponents. He worked for the British army, became a politician and military officer and then ultimately, fought for the presidential seat in 1971. He remained the president until 1979 during which, torture and death was common tool that the state used to control people. He was known to kill people by cutting their genitals and limbs so that the victim would bleed to death. According to some estimates, 100,000 to 500,000 people were killed in Uganda and thousands of Asians were forced out of the country. He blamed them for the country’s economic crisis and called for their elimination in order to secure survival. His time as the dictator took a great toll on women as they were subjects of torture, tape and death rather frequently.

