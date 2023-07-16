PDM parties to contest elections on performance basis: Asad

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Federal Minister for Communications Mufti Asad Mahmood on Saturday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) parties would contest next general elections on the basis of their 14-months performance. He stated this while talking to media persons during his visit to Bandkorai Grid Station wherein he was accompanied by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arif Sadozai. The minister said the PDM parties were ready for the general elections as the national assembly was going to complete its tenure in August. However, he said, it was prerogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the elections and announce its date. He said the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had pushed the country into economic crises while toeing anti-state policies, but the present government saved the country from default.