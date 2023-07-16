PDM parties to contest elections on performance basis: Asad

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Federal Minister for Communications Mufti Asad Mahmood on Sat­urday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) parties would contest next general elections on the basis of their 14-months per­formance. He stated this while talking to media persons during his visit to Bandkorai Grid Sta­tion wherein he was ac­companied by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arif Sado­zai. The minister said the PDM parties were ready for the general elections as the national assembly was going to complete its tenure in August. How­ever, he said, it was pre­rogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the elec­tions and announce its date. He said the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had pushed the coun­try into economic crises while toeing anti-state policies, but the present government saved the country from default.