Sunday, July 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PDM parties to contest elections on performance basis: Asad

PDM parties to contest elections on performance basis: Asad
Agencies
July 16, 2023
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  Federal Minister for Communications Mufti Asad Mahmood on Sat­urday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) parties would contest next general elections on the basis of their 14-months per­formance. He stated this while talking to media persons during his visit to Bandkorai Grid Sta­tion wherein he was ac­companied by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arif Sado­zai. The minister said the PDM parties were ready for the general elections as the national assembly was going to complete its tenure in August. How­ever, he said, it was pre­rogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the elec­tions and announce its date. He said the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had pushed the coun­try into economic crises while toeing anti-state policies, but the present government saved the country from default.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1689397986.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023