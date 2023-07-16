Sunday, July 16, 2023
PM's agriculture loan scheme to ensure provision of low-interest loans on easy terms: Marriyum

Web Desk
2:51 PM | July 16, 2023
National

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme would ensure provision of low-interest loans on easy terms to talented youth to start their own businesses.

In a tweet, the minister said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will distribute cheques among the successful youth under the Prime Minister’s Youth Business andAgriculture Loan Scheme in Lahore today (Sunday).

The minister said that a special quota had been allocated for women in the scheme to empower them.

