PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal express grief over loss of lives in tourist bus accident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a tourist bus accident near Thalichi at Karakoram Highway.

In a statement, the premier prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and expressed condolences with their bereaved families.

PM Shehbaz directed the Gilgit-Baltistan authorities for immediate relief operation and also directed relevant federal departments to assist in relief work.

Praying for speedy recovery of the injured, the premier also directed authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to them.

PM Shehbaz also ordered an inquiry into the accident to ascertain its cause.

Additionally, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a Karakoram Highway bus incident.

He said: ‘I am saddened to hear the news about the incident of a tourist bus.’

He condoled with the bereaved families of bus passengers, who lost their lives in the incident.

Bhutto-Zardari also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons and stressed the need for preparing a strategy to avert such incidents in the future.