PM to distribute cheques among youth under PMYBAL in Lahore today

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will distribute cheques among the youth under the Prime Minister Youth Business and Agriculture Loan scheme in Lahore on Sunday.

The scheme is aimed at ensuring provision of low-interest loans on easy terms to talented youth to enable them start their own businesses.

Under the scheme, a special quota has been allocated for women to empower them and encourage more women entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister will also visit Sialkot today where he will distribute laptops among eligible students under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme.